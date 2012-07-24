* Imposes 3-hour daily power cut until July 28
* Drought reduces hydro power generation by 85 pct
* Sri Lanka loses 22 pct of peak power capacity
COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka will turn off
electricity across the country for three hours daily until July
28, the state-run power firm said on Tuesday, after technical
problems have knocked out almost a quarter of its generating
capacity.
The nationwide power cut, which starts on Tuesday, was
implemented after Sri Lanka's 300 megawatt (MW) Chinese-built
coal power plant at Norocholai failed last week for a fifth time
since it was commissioned in March last year.
Sri Lanka has lost another 100 MW from a combined diesel
power plant, and an extended drought has decimated hydro power's
contribution to the national grid.
In all, Sri Lanka has lost 22 percent of its capacity to
meet peak demand of 1.81 gigawatts (GW) as a result of the power
station failures, state-run Ceylon Electricity Board's (CEB)
website www.ceb.lk/ showed.
"The only alternative to resolve the current situation is to
go for power cuts," CEB said in a statement.
Sri Lanka has total electricity generating capacity of 3.1
GW, but hydro power's normal output of 1.2 GW has been cut by
more than 1 GW as a result of the drought which began in March
officials at the Power and Energy Ministry told Reuters.
In January, CEB's Technological Engineers Union blamed a
Chinese firm for repeated technical failures at Norocholai, the
country's only coal-fired power plant, say they were either
caused by sabotage or negligence by the operator.
Most international businesses have their own backup
generators to use during the outages, and it was not immediately
clear how disruptive the July power cuts would be.
Sri Lanka has long maintained uninterrupted power supply,
one of its main pledges to voters and investors, except in 1996
and 2001/2 when it endured power cuts due to severe droughts.
The 1996 cuts were partially responsible for economic growth
slowed to a seven-year low of 3.8 percent in that year, from 5.5
percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)