By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO, April 24
Sri Lanka's state-run
electricity board will show a roughly 45 billion rupee ($355
million) loss in 2013, a government spokesman said, although it
has raised tariffs in response to International Monetary Fund
(IMF) requests.
Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) last week increased the power
tariff significantly with effect from this month under reforms
to reduce losses in state-run power firms after repeated IMF
suggestions.
The Board was allowed to raise prices for domestic consumers
by around 60 percent.
"It (tariff hike) will reduce the losses by about 50
percent. At the moment it's 90 billion (rupees)," government
spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters.
Industrialists and analysts have said the tariff increase
will have an impact on country's $59 billion economy.
Opposition political parties plan demonstrations against
what they say are unjustifiable increases that consumers cannot
afford and during Wednesday's parliamentary sitting opposition
members lit candles in protest for a second day running.
Rambukwella declined to quantify the economic impact of the
electricity tariff rise.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is the finance minister,
said on Monday the government expected to reduce electricity
prices by January 2014 with an expected boost of 600 MW to the
national grid from a coal-fired plant in Norochcholai.
The tariff revisions are expected to boost CEB's revenue by
72.2 percent to 69.9 billion rupees from domestic consumers and
11.3 percent to 126.1 billion rupees from industrial users.
The CEB incurred a loss of 61.2 billion rupees ($488.04
million) in 2012 and 19.3 billion rupees in 2011.
($1 = 126.8500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and
Anthony Barker)