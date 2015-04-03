By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lanka ordered a review of
35 investment projects on Friday, most of them awarded to
Chinese firms by the previous administration, suggesting ties
remain fragile despite Beijing's attempts to assuage concerns.
China has pledged $1 billion in new grant money to Sri Lanka
to address complaints that its investment was aimed at
furthering its own strategic interests rather than Colombo's.
The main dispute is over a port city project in Colombo that
the government has suspended pending a review of approvals. But
other road and port projects have come under scrutiny since the
President Maithripala Sirisena took office in January.
A cabinet note seen by Reuters said the government had
compiled a list of 35 projects which had been awarded without
competitive bidding on the grounds that they were of critical
importance to rebuilding after the island's civil war.
A government minister told Reuters 28 of the listed projects
were Chinese-funded.
"The cabinet sub committee on economic affairs has appointed
an official committee to review these proposals and submit a
report," the note said.
India, which has long had close ties with Sri Lanka, has
been unable to match Beijing's financial and technical
assistance.
Sri Lanka's cabinet decided on Friday that all future
projects will be awarded on the basis of open tenders, spokesman
Rajitha Senaratne said.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani/ Ruth Pitchford)