By Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO May 19 Sri Lanka's President Mahinda
Rajapaksa rejected calls from the United States to close army
bases in a former war zone as he celebrated the third
anniversary on Saturday of the military's victory over the Tamil
Tiger rebels.
Fighter jets flew over Colombo and thousands of soldiers
paraded in the streets flanked by tanks to mark the 2009 end to
the 25-year civil war, a day after U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton urged Sri Lanka's foreign minister to
demilitarize the north of the country and protect human rights.
Rajapaksa said reducing the military camps in the former war
zone would be a risk to national security.
"There are many who shout that the security forces camps in
these areas should be removed. They ask us why they are not
removed," he said, pointing out the north was under civilian,
not military rule.
"We must ask if we are in a position to remove the armed
forces camps in the north and reduce our attention to national
security. That is not possible."
Clinton met Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris in
Washington on Friday. She stressed the importance of
demilitarizing the north and of protecting human rights,
including press freedoms, State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told reporters at a briefing.
Sri Lanka says it is implementing the recommendations of a
reconciliation report and points to fast economic growth in
former Tamil Tiger strongholds as evidence of progress.
In March, the U.N. Human Rights Council passed a
U.S.-sponsored resolution asking Sri Lanka to ensure government
troops accused of war crimes towards the end of the war are
brought to justice.
In a more conciliatory move, Rajapksa is expected to
announce in the next few days the release from prison of his
former army chief, who the United States says is a political
prisoner.
The government rejects a U.N. report that says tens of
thousands of civilians were killed in 2009 in the final months
of the war as government troops advanced on the ever-shrinking
northern tip of the island controlled by Tamil forces fighting
for an independent homeland.
The U.N. panel said it had "credible allegations" that Sri
Lankan troops and the Tamil Tigers both carried out atrocities
and war crimes, and singled out the government for most of the
responsibility for the deaths.
Sri Lanka has acknowledged some civilians were killed in the
last months of the offensive, but says the numbers cited by the
U.N. panel are vastly exaggerated.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Sophie Hares)