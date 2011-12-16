COLOMBO Dec 16 Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday kept policy rates unchanged for a 11th straight month as expected, saying improvements on the supply side and in infrastructure including transportation, will help mute inflationary pressures in the period ahead.

"The Monetary Board decided to maintain the bank's policy interest rates at their current levels," the central bank said in its monthly policy review statement.

The repurchase rate was left at 7.00 percent, the lowest in more than six years, and the reverse repurchase rate at 8.50 percent, in line with the forecasts in a Reuters poll. The bank also left the Statutory Reserve Ratio for commercial banks unchanged at 8 percent as expected. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)