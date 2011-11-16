* Rates kept at over 6-yr lows for 10th straight month

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Nov 16 Sri Lanka's central bank on Wednesday said it has decided to keep policy rates steady for a 10th straight month, as expected.

It said inflation should slow further by this end of the year, on improved domestic supply arising for high growth momentum.

The island nation aims for record 8.3 percent economic growth this year, topping 2010's 8.0 percent, the highest level in 32 years.

Sri Lanka's annual inflation slowed to 5.1 percent in September from 6.4 percent a month ago, leaving room for the central bank to consider further relaxation in its policy rates.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, the central bank governor, said on Wednesday that easing inflation had caused the monetary board to consider reducing the rates at its November meeting on Tuesday, but then it decided to hold off for now.

"Because of high credit growth, we were a little cautious. So we did think to watch a little bit further without being too quick," Cabraal told Reuters. "We don't see a demand-driven pressure. But a clear increase in credit, more than we had envisaged, tells us that being cautious wouldn't hurt."

Cabraal said he expects annual inflation to remain between 4-6 percent.

Broad money (M2b) growth continued to be stronger with September year-on-year growth of 20.7 percent. Private sector credit has continued to fuel the growth of money supply, the central bank said in a statement.

Private sector credit grew at 34.1 percent year-on-year in August, hovering around a 16-year high.

The central bank in August said it may gradually reduce rates over the medium to long term to spur economic growth.

The repurchase rate was left at 7.00 percent, the lowest in more than six years, and the reverse repurchase rate at 8.50 percent, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. The bank also left the Statutory Reserve Ratio for commercial banks unchanged at 8 percent, as expected.

Despite the rates staying steady, the central bank has raised the benchmark 91-day treasury bill yield by 28 basis points to 7.39 percent within two months from Sept. 21. The yields in 182- and 364-day T-bills have been raised by 25 and 33 basis points, respectively, in the same period.

Analysts said Tuesday's decision to hold rates would help economic stability.

"This is to give a positive perception on the interest rate outlook," said a private bank analyst.

The rupee did not move after the policy rate announcement as it has been maintained steady by the central bank. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)