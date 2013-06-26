* Central bank cuts SRR after keeping rates steady on June 7
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, June 26 Sri Lanka's central bank
slashed commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 2
percentage points on Wednesday in a bid to boost economic
growth, after recent monetary easing steps to reduce borrowing
costs failed to produce the desired results.
The monetary board, which kept the key policy rates steady
on June 7, had decided at a meeting on Tuesday to reduce the SRR
on all rupee deposit liabilities of commercial banks by 2
percentage points to 6 percent with effect from July 1, 2013.
The central bank in a statement on Wednesday said the move
would enable banks to reduce lending rates further, while also
reducing the interest rate spread.
"We will see an upward trend in economic growth from now,"
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.
"The passing through of policy rate reduction to lending
rates was not satisfactory," he said, adding that commercial
banks now have the space to reduce their lending rates.
The central bank's economic research department said the
rate cut will boost market liquidity by releasing 36 billion
rupees ($279.29 million) extra cash into the system.
"Definitely the lending rates will come down. There will be
more loanable funds. I am unable to say by how many basis points
we will be able to reduce the rates," K.G.D.D. Dheerasinghe, the
deputy chairman of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon told
Reuters.
The central bank has cut the policy rates twice in the past
seven months, by 50 bps in May and 25 bps in December, bringing
them to one-year lows with the repurchase rate at 7.00 percent
and the reverse repurchase rate at 9.00 percent.
Since the rate cut on Dec. 12, T-bill yields have declined
by over 200 basis points, but rates on commercial loans have
declined only by about 100 basis points to around 18 percent,
bankers say.
The central bank has raised concern over stubbornly high
lending rates deterring private sector credit growth and
hampering the economy.
BANKS UNABLE TO IMMEDIATELY CUT LENDING RATES
Bank officials said commercials banks are not in a position
to reduce lending rates immediately as expected by the central
bank, because they have already committed to high fixed deposit
rates amid strong credit demand from loss-making state
enterprises.
"So banks see no reason to reduce rates," a banker said on
condition of anonymity.
Private sector credit growth has slowed to 10.2 percent
year-on-year in April, compared to 10.9 percent a month ago and
34 percent in the same month in 2012.
The $59 billion economy grew a better-than-expected 6
percent in the first quarter, as robust state investment in
construction offset sluggish private sector expansion which was
hit by high borrowing costs.
Sri Lanka central bank is projecting growth of 7.5 percent
this year, much higher than the IMF's 6.3 percent. Growth cooled
to a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year, from a record 8.2
percent pace in 2011.
Currency dealers said if foreign investors pull out from
government securities with the declining interest rates, there
will be a short term impact on the rupee, which is
hovering around seven-month low due to dollar demand by foreign
bond holders who have been selling debt.
The central bank on June 13 said it could take more steps to
reduce high lending rates if commercial banks do not fall in
line with monetary policy rate cuts.
($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)