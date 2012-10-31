COLOMBO Oct 31 Sri Lanka plans to invite
tenders for term supply contracts as the island nation hunts for
alternatives to imports of Iranian crude curbed by U.S.
sanctions, the country's petroleum industries minister said on
Wednesday.
Exports from Iran, which is grappling with tough Western
sanctions targeting its energy and petrochemical sectors, have
fallen sharply as consumers struggle both to pay for the oil and
to secure insurance cover for tankers to ship the crude.
Sri Lanka's sole 50,000 barrels-per-day oil (bpd) refinery,
configured to run on Iranian crude, has been scrambling to fill
a shortfall after it was unable to bring in Iranian crude, but
had to shut for two weeks from Oct. 26 after supplies ran out.
"We will call tenders to award some term contracts by
January as we are unable to get the crude from Iran," Susil
Premajayantha told Reuters by telephone.
Although Sri Lanka was in talks with Iran and was ready to
buy its oil, sanctions prevented the Middle Eastern nation from
supplying crude, he added.
"So we will call tenders to award term contracts from other
crude suppliers as we need to operate the refinery."
Premajayantha said he hoped the Sri Lankan refinery would
restart by Nov. 10 as the next consignment of crude oil was
expected by Nov. 8. "We have time till January, as we have lined
up (supplies) till January," he said.
The sanctions have so far compelled the $59-billion Indian
Ocean economy to spend an extra $1.2 billion on oil imports,
Premajayantha told parliament last week.
Sri Lanka has reduced imports of Iranian crude by a fifth
this year, but disagrees with Western sanctions that are
punishing countries that depend on the oil, Foreign Minister
G.L. Peiris said last week.
State-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) expects
crude consignments from Dubai on Nov. 8 or 9 and another from
Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13, General Manager Susantha Silva said
last week. A third is scheduled from Abu Dhabi in December.
Ceypetco has been having problems running the refinery at
full capacity as alternative crudes, such as Arabian light, are
not able to produce the necessary yield.
The sanctions have so far led to the failure of three
attempts by Sri Lanka to obtain Iranian crude as the company
struggles with getting shipping insurance and payment on the
Iranian oil, Silva has said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)