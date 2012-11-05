* Sri Lanka has got 75,000 T crude cargo from Dubai

* Refinery, closed on Oct. 26, to resume operations on Tuesday

* Ceypetco struggles to buy Iranian oil due to Western sanctions

By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Nov 5 Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) will resume operation of Sri Lanka's sole refinery, a 50,000 barrels-per-day facility, after a 10-day closure, because it has received a cargo of 75,000 tonnes of crude from Dubai, officials said.

Sri Lanka's decades-old refinery is configured to run on Iranian crude and has been scrambling to fill a shortfall after it was unable to bring in Iranian crude because of Western sanctions.

The refinery was shut on Oct. 26 after exhausting its supply of mainly Iranian crude oil with the company's general manager, Susantha Silva, saying it would be shut until the island nation received the Dubai cargo.

"We have received a 75,000-metric-ton crude cargo and everything is arranged to unload," Silva told Reuters on Monday. "If all goes well, we'll be able to resume operations from tomorrow."

Silva declined to comment on the origin of the crude cargo, but an oil ministry official said the new cargo came from Dubai.

"The cargo came from Dubai the day before yesterday and everything is now ready to unload," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Exports from Iran, which is grappling with tough Western sanctions targeting its energy and petrochemical sectors, have fallen sharply as consumers struggle both to pay for the oil and secure insurance cover for tankers to ship the crude.

Ceypetco has been having problems running the refinery at full capacity as alternative crudes like Arabian light are not able to provide the proper yield, Silva said earlier.

The sanctions have so far compelled the $59-billion Indian Ocean economy to spend an extra $1.2 billion on oil imports, Oil minister Susil Premajayantha told parliament last month.

Sri Lanka has reduced imports of Iranian crude by a fifth this year, but disagrees with Western sanctions that are punishing countries that depend on the oil, Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris has said.

The country is now in talks with Iran to find suitable payment method for its crude, as banks dealing with Iran have also been targeted by Western sanctions. Iran has not offered any discounts on its crude, Peiris said.

Ceypetco's Sapugaskanda refinery, on the outskirts of the capital, Colombo, was also shut early in September after damage to a floating pipeline at the Colombo port. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)