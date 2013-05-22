* Oman crude shipment of 1 mln barrels expected on Friday
* Refinery built to process Iranian oil, yields low from
Omani
* Sri Lanka decides to import Murban light - minister
* Sri Lanka has been buying Iran oil in mid sea - opposition
MP
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, May 22 Sri Lanka's sole refinery, which
was closed last week due to a delayed crude oil delivery, will
resume operations in two days with an expected 1 million barrels
of Omani crude, Oil Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said.
The decades-old 50,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Ceylon
Petroleum Corporation (CPC) refinery, which is configured to run
on Iranian crude, closed on Friday after a shipment failed to
arrive on time.
The state-run refinery has faced closure from time to time
as it has scrambled to fill a supply shortfall after shipments
of Iranian oil were hit by Western sanctions.
"The refinery is still closed. It will be opened on May 24,
with the expected 1 million barrel Oman crude parcel on that
day," Yapa told reporters in Colombo on Wednesday. He did not
name the company responsible for the delay, nor the seller of
Omani crude.
"It is difficult to find the suitable crude for our
refinery," he added.
The CPC has been having problems running the refinery at
full capacity, because alternative crudes, such as Arabian
Light, are unable to produce the proper yield.
Yapa said Sri Lanka cannot use Omani crude continuously due
to a lower yield and thus the government has called tenders for
other crudes.
"We have assessed the suitability of Nigeria light, Libya
light and Abu Dhabi Murban light in the refinery. We have
realised that Murban suits better than the others. So we have
immediately decided to import Murban light," he said.
Sri Lanka cut imports of Iranian crude by 23 percent last
year, following a 38 percent reduction in 2011, but it disagrees
with the Western sanctions, saying they punish countries that
depend on the oil.
BUYING IRAN CRUDE?
Tissa Attanayaka, a legislator in Sri Lanka's main
opposition United National Party, on Tuesday said the government
was buying Iranian crude from ships in international waters,
evading U.S. sanctions.
"It has been a practice of Sri Lanka - purchasing Iranian
crude in illegal ways as we are not allowed to purchase it
directly from Iran," Attanayaka told reporters in Colombo,
adding that the tanker expected on May 16 was a third-party
shipment of Iranian crude.
The oil minister rejected the opposition's allegation and
said Sri Lanka had not received a ship loaded with Iranian oil
since the sanctions were imposed.
"This is a treacherous statement," Yapa said. "In the
tenders, we clearly specify that we need non-Iranian light
crude. I would like to clearly mention that there have been no
ships of Iran crude brought to Sri Lanka after U.S. sanctions."
CPC officials have said the sanctions have defeated three
attempts by Sri Lanka to get Iranian crude as CPC struggles to
get shipping insurance and payment on the Iranian oil.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Jane Baird)