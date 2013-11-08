COLOMBO Nov 8 Sri Lanka's sole
50,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery faces temporary closure from
Nov. 10 owing to crude shipment cancellations after a
consignment was suspected of containing banned Iranian oil and
another came from the wrong port, officials said.
"If we don't get crude shipment before Nov. 10, we will have
to close the refinery" for a number of days, Susantha Silva,
managing director at state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation
(Ceypetco), said in a statement on Friday.
The statement said the Sapugaskanda plant, on the outskirts
of the capital, Colombo, would have adequate crude supplies
until that date.
Silva said there would be no shortage of refined products as
Ceypetco had sufficient supplies in storage.
A shipment expected on Oct. 27 was canceled due to
suspicions it contained crude banned under U.S. sanctions
against Iran, the statement said. Another shipment, expected on
Oct. 19, was rejected after being loaded in Sharjah port instead
of Jebel Dhanna port as originally agreed.
Silva also said a crude shipment expected on Nov. 9 would be
delayed by two to three days due to a fault in the vessel.
An official at Sri Lanka's petroleum ministry told Reuters
that the third shipment, of 180,000 tonnes, would be delayed by
the ship fault.
"We will have to close the refinery for about three days. We
will carry out maintenance repairs during that time," the
official said.
Silva and the ministry official declined to identify the
company responsible for the delay.
Government officials have said the United States told them
Sri Lanka would no longer be eligible to import Iranian crude
after the island nation imported no cargoes from Iran in the
second half of 2012.
The refinery is configured to run mainly on Iranian crude
and has been scrambling to fill the shortfall.
Sri Lanka cut imports of Iranian crude by 23 percent last
year, but disagrees with the Western sanctions, saying they
punish countries that depend on the oil.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Dale Hudson)