COLOMBO Dec 13 Sri Lanka's central bank on Tuesday relaxed its tight regulations on foreign borrowing by local firms to encourage more foreign inflows, three weeks after the country devalued its rupee currency by 3 percent.

The central bank, with immediate effect, removed the ceiling imposed on the interest rate of corporate debentures and requirements for a sinking fund, while reducing the minimum tenure of a debenture to two years from the earlier five years.

It has also increased the limit of foreign borrowing by a local firm to $50 million from $20 million, while permitting local firms to raise foreign loans against corporate or bank guarantees.

"We have seen an appetite that has been coming through the private sector, which we thought we should encourage," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.

"To receive foreign funds we must have the necessary framework. When you have too much red tape, by the time you receive the loan, it will be a long process.This is also consistent with our policy of making it easier to do business in Sri Lanka."

The central bank's move comes three weeks after President Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the finance minister, shocked the markets with a 3 percent currency devaluation on Nov. 22 in his 2012 budget speech.

The move came after the central bank sold over $1 billion of reserves up to end August to shore up the currency.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been asking the central bank to limit its intervention and allow flexibility in the exchange rate.

In September alone, the central bank's gross official reserves fell nearly 12 or $956 million as it defended the currency amid hefty import bills.

Now, the central bank is defending the rupee at 113.90 to the dollar. It has sold around $295 million to keep the currency steady since the devaluation on Nov. 21 through Monday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)