COLOMBO Dec 13 Sri Lanka's central bank
on Tuesday relaxed its tight regulations on foreign borrowing by
local firms to encourage more foreign inflows, three weeks after
the country devalued its rupee currency by 3 percent.
The central bank, with immediate effect, removed the ceiling
imposed on the interest rate of corporate debentures and
requirements for a sinking fund, while reducing the minimum
tenure of a debenture to two years from the earlier five years.
It has also increased the limit of foreign borrowing by a
local firm to $50 million from $20 million, while permitting
local firms to raise foreign loans against corporate or bank
guarantees.
"We have seen an appetite that has been coming through the
private sector, which we thought we should encourage," Central
Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.
"To receive foreign funds we must have the necessary
framework. When you have too much red tape, by the time you
receive the loan, it will be a long process.This is also
consistent with our policy of making it easier to do business in
Sri Lanka."
The central bank's move comes three weeks after President
Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the finance minister,
shocked the markets with a 3 percent currency devaluation on
Nov. 22 in his 2012 budget speech.
The move came after the central bank sold over $1 billion of
reserves up to end August to shore up the currency.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been asking the
central bank to limit its intervention and allow flexibility in
the exchange rate.
In September alone, the central bank's gross official
reserves fell nearly 12 or $956 million as it defended the
currency amid hefty import bills.
Now, the central bank is defending the rupee at 113.90 to
the dollar. It has sold around $295 million to keep the currency
steady since the devaluation on Nov. 21 through Monday.
