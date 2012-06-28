* Rice exports banned until March harvest
* An exception to be made for small amount of
export-targeted varieties
COLOMBO, June 28 Sri Lanka banned rice exports
on Thursday until its harvest season next March aiming to
stabilise local prices as its major rice-producing area
struggles with a prolonged drought.
Rice is the staple food in the island nation and any price
increase could accelerate the $59 billion economy's inflation.
Its subgroup, cereals and bread, accounts for 7.9 percent of
the total consumption basket used to compile inflation.
The country's major rice-producing areas are experiencing
severe drought which could hit production in the second half of
this year.
The Ministry of Finance and Planning on its website www.treasury.gov.lk
said the decision was taken to ensure adequate rice stocks at
affordable prices until next March.
"The export ban of paddy and available rice will ensure more
than required rice supply for the balance period at stable
prices at (the) current level, stabilizing the cost of living as
well," the Ministry said.
"This ban will ensure not only food security is guaranteed
but also that the country will not require to import rice by
spending foreign exchange."
Sri Lanka has implemented tough monetary and fiscal policy
measures since February to reduce its trade deficit and avoid a
balance-of-payments crisis.
The country produced 3.9 million metric tonnes of paddy last
year and the Finance Ministry said the country has a rice stock
of 1.26 million metric tonnes, including the private sector.
It exports around 10,000 tonnes of rice annually to
countries in the Middle East where most of its expatriates work
as well as to Kenya.
One exception to the ban will be a small amount of rice
processed exclusively for export markets which will not be
affected, the ministry said.
