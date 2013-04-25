COLOMBO, April 25 A leading human rights group
urged the Commonwealth on Thursday to shift the venue of its
November summit from Sri Lanka because of Colombo's failure to
address accusations of rights violations in the final stages of
the civil war.
Sri Lanka has repeatedly rejected calls for an independent,
international probe into accusations of war crimes committed
during the war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam which
ended in May 2009.
Tens of thousands of civilians, mostly Tamils, were killed
in the final months of the war, according to a U.N. panel.
"The Commonwealth will rightly face international ridicule
if it goes ahead with its summit in Sri Lanka," said Brad Adams,
Asia director of Human Rights Watch.
The call from the rights group comes ahead of Commonwealth
Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) meeting in London scheduled for
Friday. The Commonwealth groups Britain and many former
colonies.
"The CMAG meeting should send a message to the Sri Lankan
government that the scale and severity of its abuses violate the
Commonwealth's core values and will not be rewarded," Adams
said.
Human Rights Watch said that since 2009, the Sri Lankan
government had been responsible for clampdowns on basic
freedoms, threats and attacks against civil society, and actions
against the judiciary and other institutions, imperilling Sri
Lanka's democracy.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper indicated that he
would act on an earlier implicit threat to boycott the heads of
government meeting if it is held in Sri Lanka.
"We are deeply troubled by the direction in Sri Lanka and
the fact that Sri Lanka is, at this point, the host of the next
Commonwealth heads of government meeting," Harper told
parliament on Wednesday.
Sri Lankan government officials, who have repeatedly denied
rights violations, were not immediately available for comment.
