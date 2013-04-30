* Sri Lanka intensifying crackdown on dissent-Amnesty
* Space for criticism decreases, climate of fear in Sri
Lanka
* Urges Commonwealth members to pressure Sri Lanka
* Sri Lanka government condemns Amnesty report
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, April 30 The Sri Lankan government is
intensifying a crackdown on critics in order to tighten its grip
on power, rights group Amnesty International said on Tuesday,
urging Commonwealth countries not to hold a summit there in
November.
But the island nation's government accused Amnesty
International of being in the pay of supporters of the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), an insurgent group
defeated in a nearly 30-year war that ended in May 2009.
The London-based rights group, citing specific rights abuses
in a 78-page report entitled 'Sri Lanka's Assault on Dissent'
said a crackdown on critics had intensified through threats,
harassment, imprisonment and violent attacks.
"Violent repression of dissent and the consolidation of
political power go hand in hand in Sri Lanka," said Polly
Truscott, Amnesty International's Deputy Asia Pacific Director.
"Over the past few years we have seen space for criticism
decrease. There is a real climate of fear in Sri Lanka, with
those brave enough to speak out against the government often
having to suffer badly for it."
The rights group said the report was based on interviews
with witnesses, lawyers and activists, legal affidavits, court
records, reports by Sri Lankan, United Nations, and
international human rights organisations, as well as local and
international media reports.
The report also said journalists, the judiciary, human
rights activists and opposition politicians were among those who
have been targeted in a pattern of government-sanctioned abuse,
often involving the security forces or their proxies.
Sri Lanka condemned the report.
"Amnesty is being pushed by the same group who back the
LTTE. They are paid-up by them," said government spokesman
Keheliya Rambukwella.
"Amnesty is always against Sri Lanka and they never see
anything positive. We accept still there are some problems, but
they need to see what we have done good also."
Sri Lanka is also under pressure from the United Nations and
some Western nations to address its rights record.
The United Nations adopted a second United States-sponsored
resolution on March 21 asking Sri Lanka to carry out credible
investigations into killings and disappearances during its
nearly 30-year civil war, especially in its brutal final stages.
A U.N. panel has said tens of thousands of civilians were
killed in the final months of a war as government troops
advanced on the last stronghold of the LTTE which had been
fighting for an independent homeland since 1983.
Truscott also urged members of the Commonwealth, a grouping
of 54 countries which evolved from the former British empire,
not to hold its bi-annual heads of government meeting (CHOGM) in
Sri Lanka in November unless matters improve.
"The CHOGM meeting must not be allowed to go ahead in
Colombo unless the government has demonstrated beforehand that
it has stopped systematic violations of human rights. All
attacks on individuals must be promptly, impartially and
effectively investigated and those responsible held to account."
Human Rights Watch made a similar call last week.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jon Hemming)