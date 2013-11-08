COLOMBO Nov 8 Sri Lanka on Friday denied
refusing visas to a delegation from an international human
rights group ahead of a Commonwealth summit in Colombo, saying
its permission had not been sought for the overseas visitors.
Sri Lanka hosts the biennial Commonwealth Heads of
Government meeting next week and human rights groups have urged
a boycott by leaders to put pressure on the government, which
faces allegations of extra-judicial killings, harassment of
minorities and the detention of politicians and journalists.
On Thursday, the International Bar Association's Human
Rights Institute (IBAHRI) accused Sri Lanka of denying entry to
its delegation, including the United Nations Special Rapporteur
on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers.
Sri Lanka's external affairs ministry said the country's Bar
Association, which invited the delegation, had not followed the
necessary procedure of securing the ministry's agreement for a
conference involving international participants.
The IBAHRI claim was a "gross misrepresentation of facts and
an attempt to sully the image of Sri Lanka," the ministry said
in its statement.
Upul Jayasuriya, head of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka,
said it had followed procedure and obtained the visas from the
immigration department before the ministry revoked them.
"This is a violation and restriction of the constitutional
rights granted for the freedom of expression and association,"
Jayasuriya told Reuters.
The Bar Association cannot fight the move "when the
government is acting like a bull in a china shop," he added.
The delegation and the bar council had been due to discuss
the rule of law and independence of the legal profession ahead
of the summit.
Western nations, including the United States, Canada and
Britain, along with neighbouring India, have criticised Sri
Lanka's human rights record and have demanded that President
Mahinda Rajapaksa's government investigate war crimes in the
final phase of a three-decade war that ended in 2009.
Since the end of the war, Sri Lanka has rejected claims of
human rights allegations, including murdering thousands of
ethnic minority Tamil civilians in the rebel area.
Sri Lanka has also rejected a demand by the West for an
international probe of war crimes. Instead Rajapaksa appointed a
domestic panel to look into the accusations.
