By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Feb 1 The United States will table a
U.N. human rights resolution against Sri Lanka, a State
Department official said on Saturday, putting new pressure on
Colombo to address war crimes allegations.
The United Nations has already called on Sri Lanka to punish
military personnel responsible for atrocities in the civil war
that the government won in 2009, and Washington says the human
rights climate on the island is worsening.
"Lack of progress in Sri Lanka has led to great deal of
frustration and scepticism in my government and in the
international community," Assistant Secretary of State Nisha
Biswal told reporters in Colombo after a two-day visit.
"There hasn't been sufficient action taken by the government
to address the issues of justice and accountability. We heard
from many people about people who are still unaccounted for,
whose whereabouts and fates are unknown to their family
members."
Biswal declined to say what would be in the resolution to be
tabled at the March session of the U.N. Human Rights Council,
but U.S. Embassy officials have said it may call for an
international investigation in Sri Lanka.
"We understand growing concern, frustration, and scepticism
among many in my country and many in the international community
that has led to increasing calls for international investigation
and an international process." Biswal said.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which finally
crushed a 26-year rebellion by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil
Eelam (LTTE) in 2009, has rejected calls for an international
inquiry and said repeated requests from overseas were to please
the large Tamil diaspora in the West.
A top Sri Lankan official said in Washington last week that
an international inquiry into war crimes would bring "chaos" and
insisted that the government's national reconciliation process
must be given several more years to work.
URGENCY
Biswal acknowledged the reconciliation process needed more
time, but said credible steps had to be taken now.
"The culture of deterioration of human rights gives us great
concern when churches and mosques are burnt down and people feel
that they cannot practice their faiths freely and without fear.
Then I believe the urgency that has gripped the international
community is justified," she said.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has said he would
push for an international inquiry into war crimes allegations if
Sri Lanka does not conduct its own probe by March.
Some Sri Lankans who met Biswal told Reuters that they had
told her an international process was essential.
"We do not have confidence in a local investigation because
that would be done by the military, who are accused of war
crimes," one activist from northern Jaffna peninsula told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A U.N. panel has said around 40,000 mainly Tamil civilians
died in the final few months Of the war. Both sides committed
atrocities, but army shelling killed most victims, it concluded.
Separatist Tamil Tiger rebels renowned for the use of child
solders and suicide bombings battled government forces from
1983.
