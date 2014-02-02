* Sri Lanka irked by U.S. plan to table UN rights resolution
* Colombo rejects suggestions of religious intolerance
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Feb 2 Sri Lanka rejected U.S. criticism
of its human rights record as "grossly disproportionate" on
Sunday, a day after a senior U.S. official said Washington would
table a U.N. resolution against Colombo.
Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Biswal expressed
frustration on Saturday over Sri Lanka's failure to punish
military personnel responsible for atrocities in a civil war
that the government won in 2009 against separatist Tamil rebels.
Biswal, speaking in Colombo after a two-day visit, said the
United States would table a third U.N. human rights resolution
against Sri Lanka in March to address the war crimes allegations
as its human rights climate has been worsening.
"The (U.S.) claims... are unsubstantiated. Reckless and
irresponsible statements without evidence have been recoursed to
in order to create an impact to give way to prejudged action,"
Sri Lanka's External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
In her criticism, Biswal also referred to attacks on mosques
and churches on the island and said some Sri Lankans felt unable
to practise their faith "freely and without fear".
Sri Lanka's majority Sinhalese are largely Buddhist and its
ethnic Tamil minority is mainly Hindu. The country also has
small Christian and Muslim minorities.
"POLITICALLY MOTIVATED"
The ministry said claims of religious intolerance were based
on an attempt to present isolated incidents as commonplace.
"Attributing blame to the government is totally unwarranted.
While legal action has been taken with regard to some
incidents, others have been settled amicably. Therefore, the
criticism is grossly disproportionate and politically
motivated," it said.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which finally
crushed the 26-year rebellion by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil
Eelam (LTTE) in 2009, has rejected calls for an international
inquiry, saying these were aimed at pleasing a large Tamil
diaspora living in Western countries.
Senior U.S. officials declined to say what would be in the
planned UN resolution, but U.S. embassy officials said it may
repeat the call for an international investigation in Sri Lanka.
The External Affairs Ministry said that, as a sovereign
democratic state, Sri Lanka "does not wish to be dictated to by
others in the international community".
A top Sri Lankan official said in Washington last week that
an international inquiry into war crimes would bring "chaos" and
insisted that the government's national reconciliation process
must be given several more years to work.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he would push
for an international inquiry into war crimes allegations if Sri
Lanka does not conduct its own probe by March.
A U.N. panel has said around 40,000 mainly Tamil civilians
died in the final few months of the war. Both sides committed
atrocities, but army shelling killed most victims, it concluded.
Tamil Tiger rebels, known for their use of child solders and
suicide bombings, battled government forces from 1983.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gareth Jones)