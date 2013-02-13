By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Feb 13 President Mahinda Rajapaksa is
under fire from the U.N. Human Rights Council, which last year
adopted a United States-sponsored resolution demanding that Sri
Lanka ensure government troops who committed war crimes during
the final stages of its war against Tamil rebels are brought to
justice.
The U.S. believes it has failed to do that, and this March
will repeat its actions the same forum. Washington and London
are trying to exert some pressure on Colombo, expressing concern
at attacks on journalists, activists and lawyers.
Meanwhile, simmering antipathy between the government and
the judiciary threatens to intensify into a destabilising
confrontation, while Rajapaksa's opponents say he has carved the
country up into a family fiefdom, a situation which is
discouraging foreign investment.
RATINGS: (Unchanged unless stated)
S&P: B+/B
MOODY'S: B1 with positive outlook
FITCH: BB- with stable outlook
Following are the key political risks to watch:
WAR CRIMES, UN RESOLUTION, RIGHTS SQUEEZE?
Last year's UNHCR resolution urged Sri Lanka to implement
the recommendations of an official Sri Lankan probe. That
commission called for the prosecution of soldiers guilty of
misconduct.
The government said last July it would take up to five years
to try those accused of atrocities, a step critics said would
lessen international scrutiny.
Tens of thousands of civilians were killed in 2009 in the
final months of Sri Lanka's 25-year civil war, a United Nations
panel has said, as government troops advanced on the northern
tip of the island controlled by Tamil forces fighting for an
independent homeland.
Washington along with some other Western nations wants to
force Colombo to address allegations of war crimes as part of
wider reconciliation to prevent renewed conflict, while Sri
Lanka wants more time to pursue its own domestic process.
Adding to worries that the government is taking a
heavy-handed approach to human rights, it has said it would
tighten its media law to regulate all websites, not just printed
material.
A new line of confrontation has opened after Rajapaksa in
January sacked the country's first woman chief justice, Shirani
Bandaranayake. Rajapaksa appointed his ally and Cabinet lawyer
as her successor despite protests by lawyers, a move that has
raised concerns about the rule of law and judicial independence.
The government also barred a panel of lawyers from the
International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute visiting
Sri Lanka to assess the rule of law after Bandaranayake's
removal.
What to watch:
- How Sri Lanka responds to last year's U.N. resolution, and
whether it comes under greater international pressure after the
March UNHRC sessions.
- Whether Sri Lanka fully implements the local commission's
report, and if international pressure recedes when the
government implements some of those recommendations.
- Judicial independence and the rule of law under the new
chief justice.
- Tension between the judiciary and government, which may
rise further.
NEW BUDGET
In its annual budget announced in November, Rajapaksa said
Sri Lanka aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.8 percent of
GDP in 2013, while attaining 7.5 percent economic growth.
The government has said it would meet last year's fiscal
deficit target of 6.2 percent, the level agreed with the
International Monetary Fund under the terms of a $2.6 billion
loan, which was fully disbursed in July. The government expects
to negotiate a fresh IMF loan in February 2013.
Sri Lanka aims to accelerate the growth of its $59 billion
economy by pumping money into post-war infrastructure works.
Construction and rebuilding projects in ports, roads,
railways and other infrastructure, worth around $21 billion, are
lined up over the next three years.
Another key lender is Beijing. In August 2012, the
government said it would borrow more than $1.12 billion from
China for a new port and railway construction.
At street level, higher costs of living have led to greater
demands from trade unions for pay rises. Rajapaksa announced
higher pay for public sector workers in the budget, though much
less than they have demanded. The opposition, weakened by
Rajapaksa's two-thirds parliamentary majority, has some traction
with the public on the issue.
In July, after selling a $1 billion, 10-year sovereign bond,
the central bank said Sri Lanka would maintain a flexible
exchange rate, allowing flows to determine trends, but the bank
would intervene should fluctuations in the value of the rupee
become too sharp.
Inflation accelerated to a near record high of 9.8 percent
year-on-year in January due to lack of vegetable supply after
flash floods in major farmlands in December.
What to watch:
- How quickly the government can address the cost of living
issues.
- The scope of protests and whether opposition parties can
find common ground to target the government.
THE TEHRAN-WASHINGTON OIL SQUEEZE
Oil import-dependent Sri Lanka has reduced its Iranian crude
deliveries by 20 percent but disagrees with Western sanctions
that are punishing countries that depend on its oil, Sri Lanka's
foreign minister said last October.
Officials at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation
(CPC) say that despite U.S. exemptions from sanctions on Iranian
crude imports, in practice it is unable to bring any cargoes
from Iran as a result of difficulties obtaining insurance and
letters of credit.
Last year CPC was forced to shut Sri Lanka's only refinery
for 10 days, restarting it after receiving a crude shipment from
Dubai. The refinery is configured to run solely on Iranian
crude.
In 2011, Sri Lanka imported 93 percent of its crude from
Iran. Sri Lanka has twice raised its gasoline price since the
sanctions were imposed last January.
What to watch:
- How Sri Lanka reduces Iranian imports further, and how it
pays for imports from elsewhere.
- Deals with other nations for crude cargoes.
- If it increases the purchase of refined products.
