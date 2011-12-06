* No more substantial rise or fall in rupee-deputy gov
* Growth at risk had cbank not sold dlrs-dep gov
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Dec 6 Sri Lanka's central bank
will allow the rupee currency to appreciate or depreciate
by a few cents based on market pressure and global currency
movements, a top central bank official said on Tuesday.
The rupee was devalued 3 percent on Nov. 22, a day after
President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as finance minister
shocked markets and his own central bank by ordering the rupee
devalued in his 2012 budget speech.
Before the devaluation, the central bank kept the rupee
steady by selling more than $1 billion from its foreign currency
reserves, despite repeated requests from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to allow more exchange rate flexibility.
"If there is significant depreciation pressure, we will
depreciate the currency by a few cents. If there is appreciation
pressure, we will appreciate by a few cents," Dharma
Dheerasinghe, the deputy central bank governor, told Reuters in
an interview.
"There won't be surprises in the currency in the future.
There won't be substantial appreciation or depreciation."
Since April, the central bank kept the currency around 110
to the dollar with a narrow trading band, allowing the market to
trade mostly at the upper side of the band due to high importer
demand, while spending reserves to defend the rupee.
Dheerasinghe, however, said the dollar sales helped to
sustain the $50 billion economy's near 8 percent growth.
"We could have easily stopped providing dollars to the
market, and intervention. Then what would have happened is some
of those very important imports wouldn't have come," he said,
referring to oil and infrastructure construction materials.
Had the central bank not supplied dollars to facilitate an
additional $1 billion of oil imports for power generation after
poor rainfall cut hydropower output drastically, there would
have been power cuts, he said.
The IMF, which has withheld the eighth tranche of its $2.6
billion loan, praised the devaluation as a step in the right
direction.
Since the devaluation, yields in government securities have
risen between 69-140 basis points, pressuring market interest
rates.
The central bank on Tuesday said it would increase the
foreign investment limit in government securities by 2.5 percent
to cut pressure on market interest rates.
Institutional investors looking to gain exposure to Sri
Lanka's post-war growth momentum had flocked to government
securities, given the relatively high interest rates and stable
currency after the end of a civil war in 2009.
However the devaluation spooked some investors, so the
demand picture is less clear now, money market dealers have
said.
As of Nov. 30, foreign investors owned 264.3 billion Sri
Lanka rupees ($2.32 billion) worth government securities out of
a total 2.7 trillion outstanding T-bills and T-bonds. The raise
will accommodate $650 million in foreign investment.
($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)