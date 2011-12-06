* No more substantial rise or fall in rupee-deputy gov

* Growth at risk had cbank not sold dlrs-dep gov

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Dec 6 Sri Lanka's central bank will allow the rupee currency to appreciate or depreciate by a few cents based on market pressure and global currency movements, a top central bank official said on Tuesday.

The rupee was devalued 3 percent on Nov. 22, a day after President Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as finance minister shocked markets and his own central bank by ordering the rupee devalued in his 2012 budget speech.

Before the devaluation, the central bank kept the rupee steady by selling more than $1 billion from its foreign currency reserves, despite repeated requests from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to allow more exchange rate flexibility.

"If there is significant depreciation pressure, we will depreciate the currency by a few cents. If there is appreciation pressure, we will appreciate by a few cents," Dharma Dheerasinghe, the deputy central bank governor, told Reuters in an interview.

"There won't be surprises in the currency in the future. There won't be substantial appreciation or depreciation."

Since April, the central bank kept the currency around 110 to the dollar with a narrow trading band, allowing the market to trade mostly at the upper side of the band due to high importer demand, while spending reserves to defend the rupee.

Dheerasinghe, however, said the dollar sales helped to sustain the $50 billion economy's near 8 percent growth.

"We could have easily stopped providing dollars to the market, and intervention. Then what would have happened is some of those very important imports wouldn't have come," he said, referring to oil and infrastructure construction materials.

Had the central bank not supplied dollars to facilitate an additional $1 billion of oil imports for power generation after poor rainfall cut hydropower output drastically, there would have been power cuts, he said.

The IMF, which has withheld the eighth tranche of its $2.6 billion loan, praised the devaluation as a step in the right direction.

Since the devaluation, yields in government securities have risen between 69-140 basis points, pressuring market interest rates.

The central bank on Tuesday said it would increase the foreign investment limit in government securities by 2.5 percent to cut pressure on market interest rates.

Institutional investors looking to gain exposure to Sri Lanka's post-war growth momentum had flocked to government securities, given the relatively high interest rates and stable currency after the end of a civil war in 2009.

However the devaluation spooked some investors, so the demand picture is less clear now, money market dealers have said.

As of Nov. 30, foreign investors owned 264.3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($2.32 billion) worth government securities out of a total 2.7 trillion outstanding T-bills and T-bonds. The raise will accommodate $650 million in foreign investment. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)