India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's central bank is not contemplating a fresh move to devalue its rupee currency for this year, its Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday, contrary to market speculation due to a looming balance of payment crisis.
"We are not contemplating any depreciation move for this year." Cabraal told Reuters, denying a local media report published on Monday.
On Nov. 21, President Mahinda Rajapaksa shocked markets with a 3 percent currency devaluation in 2012 budget presentation in his capacity as the finance minister, aimed at making the island nation's exports competitive. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: