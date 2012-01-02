COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's central bank is not contemplating a fresh move to devalue its rupee currency for this year, its Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday, contrary to market speculation due to a looming balance of payment crisis.

"We are not contemplating any depreciation move for this year." Cabraal told Reuters, denying a local media report published on Monday.

On Nov. 21, President Mahinda Rajapaksa shocked markets with a 3 percent currency devaluation in 2012 budget presentation in his capacity as the finance minister, aimed at making the island nation's exports competitive. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Toby Chopra)