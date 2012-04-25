* Rupee hits new low despite cenbank comments
* Dealers say there is no room for speculation
* Cenbank to act against speculators-governor
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 25 Sri Lanka's central bank on
Wednesday said it may defer plans to stop supplying dollars for
oil-import bills and vowed to act against currency speculation
after depreciation fears pulled the rupee to an all-time
low for a second day.
The rupee slid to a record low of 132.90 to the dollar on
Wednesday, as importers bought the U.S. currency on fears the
local unit will weaken further.
While the volume has been thin, demand for dollars has
increased depreciation pressure in the absence of heavy inflows
and exporter conversion of the U.S. currency amid uncertainty
about dollar supply.
On March 29, the central bank said it would stop dollar
supply for oil bills from May 9. But on Wednesday, Central Bank
Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters in a telephone
interview, "For the sake of stability, if we feel we need to
extend a decision, we will do that, including (supplying dollars
for) oil bill payments."
However, the comments on possibly continuing dollar supply
failed to strengthen the rupee, which hit an all-time low of
133.50 to a dollar.
Oil imports account for around $15 million of daily volume
in Sri Lanka's foreign exchange market, which average volume of
varies between $60 million to $100 million a day, according to
central bank officials.
Currency dealers said the central bank has gradually reduced
dollar supply to finance oil bills since it announced plans to
halt such sales. Since then, the local currency
has depreciated 4.4 percent.
WIDE SPECULATION
However, Cabraal said the depreciation was mainly due to
speculation and had nothing to do with importer dollar demand.
"What we have found out is some dealers push up the exchange
rate without any proper underlying transactions," the governor
said. "It is against the exchange control act. We are studying
these speculating dealers and we will take action against them."
Since February, the central bank has imposed regulations to
curb speculation and has tried to use moral suasion.
Dealers rejected Cabraal's assertion of speculation as the
dollar positions of banks have been limited by the central bank.
Many dealers said they are not ready to believe the central
bank comments unless anything it says materializes after the
monetary authority could not stop the rupee fall after it
promised there will not be any depreciation in 2012.
The currency has depreciated 14.4 percent since the central
bank stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9
and 17.4 percent from Nov. 21, when the government allowed 3
percent devaluation.
DOLLARS NEEDED 'AT ANY COST'
Many leading importers said they find "extremely high
volatility" in the market, yet there was no problem with the
dollar liquidity in the market.
"Anyway, we need to buy dollars at any cost," said a vehicle
importer. "We try to buy them when the rupee appreciates, but it
seems not happening anymore."
However, Cabraal said importers were getting unnecessarily
hurt and some non-essential imports should be curtailed.
"Exporters are going to get hurt when inflows materialise.
They are holding back on the advice on some dealers. That will
be detrimental for exporters," Cabraal said.
Sri Lanka relies on imports for some goods including food
and infrastructure materials.
The island nation's treasury has acknowledged that the
central bank was compelled to allow a flexible exchange rate
after the reserves were sharply depleted, leaving little scope
for intervention.
"If this trend continues, it will hit the growth and
potential investors are going to hold their investments due to
uncertainty," Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at TKS
Securities, said. "The most dangerous thing is
unpredictability."
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)