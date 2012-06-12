* Currency hits record low in thin importer dlr buying
* State bank dlr sales help rupee recovery
* Central bank sees no fundamental reason for the fall
* Stx slip on economic worries; bourse sees foreign inflow
(Adds bourse, rupee close)
COLOMBO, June 12 The Sri Lankan rupee
fell to a record low of 133.60 against the dollar on Tuesday on
importer demand for the U.S. currency as an IMF delegation went
into a sixth day of discussions on the last tranche of a $2.6
billion loan.
"The highest trade was done at 133.60 to the dollar, though
we saw only thin volume," a currency dealer said. "We didn't see
intervention from the state banks or the central bank. Probably,
their hands are tied due to the ongoing discussions with the
IMF."
Four dealers confirmed the rupee trading at 133.60, breaking
the previous record of 133.00 reached on April 25, Reuters data
showed.
But the currency recovered later as a state bank sold
dollars to prevent further depreciation, dealers said, and
closed at 132.40/70 to the dollar compared with Monday's close
of 131.80/132.00, after a state bank sold dollars.
It fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday, extending the depreciation
to 1.6 percent in the last two sessions.
The IMF review team held talks with top central bank and
government officials on how the $59 billion economy is
performing.
The IMF, which has long pressed the central bank to allow
flexibility in the rupee exchange rate, is expected to release
the last tranche of the loan - about $420 million - if it is
satisfied with that performance.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said there was no
one reason for the rupee's fall.
"I would say people are unnecessarily factoring in
conditions, which are not supported by macroeconomic
fundamentals," he told Reuters. "This is going to hurt some of
the people who still think they need to buy dollars at these
prices."
The central bank said on May 31 the rupee would recover to
below 125 to the dollar.
The currency has depreciated 16.5 percent since Nov. 21,
when the government allowed a 3 percent devaluation.
ID:nL4E8D92DP]
Sri Lankan stocks, meanwhile edged down with the main index
losing 0.1 percent in thin trade to end three straight
sessions of gains on concerns over economic worries including
rupee volatility and high interest rates.
Turnover was 242.4 million rupees ($1.84 million), well
below the daily average of 954 million rupees this year. Foreign
investors were net buyers for 62 million rupees worth of shares
extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 22.6
billion rupees.
($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ed
Lane)