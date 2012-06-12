* Currency hits record low in thin importer dlr buying

* State bank dlr sales help rupee recovery

* Central bank sees no fundamental reason for the fall

* Stx slip on economic worries; bourse sees foreign inflow (Adds bourse, rupee close)

COLOMBO, June 12 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a record low of 133.60 against the dollar on Tuesday on importer demand for the U.S. currency as an IMF delegation went into a sixth day of discussions on the last tranche of a $2.6 billion loan.

"The highest trade was done at 133.60 to the dollar, though we saw only thin volume," a currency dealer said. "We didn't see intervention from the state banks or the central bank. Probably, their hands are tied due to the ongoing discussions with the IMF."

Four dealers confirmed the rupee trading at 133.60, breaking the previous record of 133.00 reached on April 25, Reuters data showed.

But the currency recovered later as a state bank sold dollars to prevent further depreciation, dealers said, and closed at 132.40/70 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 131.80/132.00, after a state bank sold dollars.

It fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday, extending the depreciation to 1.6 percent in the last two sessions.

The IMF review team held talks with top central bank and government officials on how the $59 billion economy is performing.

The IMF, which has long pressed the central bank to allow flexibility in the rupee exchange rate, is expected to release the last tranche of the loan - about $420 million - if it is satisfied with that performance.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said there was no one reason for the rupee's fall.

"I would say people are unnecessarily factoring in conditions, which are not supported by macroeconomic fundamentals," he told Reuters. "This is going to hurt some of the people who still think they need to buy dollars at these prices."

The central bank said on May 31 the rupee would recover to below 125 to the dollar.

The currency has depreciated 16.5 percent since Nov. 21, when the government allowed a 3 percent devaluation. ID:nL4E8D92DP]

Sri Lankan stocks, meanwhile edged down with the main index losing 0.1 percent in thin trade to end three straight sessions of gains on concerns over economic worries including rupee volatility and high interest rates.

Turnover was 242.4 million rupees ($1.84 million), well below the daily average of 954 million rupees this year. Foreign investors were net buyers for 62 million rupees worth of shares extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 22.6 billion rupees.

($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ed Lane)