COLOMBO Nov 21 On Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. (0300GMT) Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to announce how it will handle the 3 percent devaluation of the rupee ordered by President Mahinda Rajapaksa during his presentation of the 2012 budget.

Trading froze in the currency after the shock announcement by the president, acting in his capacity as finance minister. Ordinarily, such an announcement would have come from the central bank.