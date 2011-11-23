COLOMBO Nov 23 Sri Lanka's central bank governor on Wednesday said the rupee will not be allowed to depreciate any further after this week's 3 percent devaluation, and the government will keep the trading band at 113.50/90 for now.

"This is all the depreciation we will allow," Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters. "The rupee had gone a little higher but we will keep it where we set it on Tuesday."

The president on Monday order a 3 percent devaluation during his 2012 budget presentation, which shocked the market and froze trading until Tuesday, when the central bank gave a quote through a state bank.

It ordinarily controls the rupee exchange rate through two state banks, with one selling and the other buying. (Reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Ranga Sirilal)