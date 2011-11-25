* President assures devaluation is one-off-cbank
* Finmin, cenbank opinion on rupee differs
* Policy rates still appropriate-Cabraal
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Nov 25 Sri Lanka's central bank
on Friday said it will sell dollars from its foreign exchange
reserves to defend the rupee currency after it was
devalued 3 percent this week and may allow appreciation if
inflows push back depreciation pressure.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said President
Mahinda Rajapaksa has said the devaluation is a one-off change,
after he ordered the central bank to implement it during his
2012 budget presentation on Monday.
"I had a discussion with the president and I have got his
assurance on that," Cabraal told Reuters. "We have moved more
than what we should have."
The central bank dropped the rupee to 113.90 from 110.40 a
dollar on Tuesday and now is maintaining a narrow dollar band of
40 cents between 113.50/90, which Cabraal says is 'comfortable'.
Contrary to Cabraal's view, Finance Ministry Secretary P. B.
Jayasundera on Thursday told Reuters the exchange rate should be
driven by market forces, except in cases of volatility.
Jayasundera and Cabraal are the two most influential
economic policymakers in Sri Lanka, except when Rajapaksa steps
into economic policy in his role as finance minister.
Rajapaksa's surprise devaluation announcement shocked the
markets and surprised many central bank officials, who were not
prepared to implement the directive.
It is the second time since 2009 the island nation's fiscal
authority, the finance ministry, has made a monetary policy
decision that overrode the central bank's authority. The finance
ministry raised benchmark state bank interest rates in 2009
without informing the central bank first.
The central bank has spent more than $1 billion this year to
defend the rupee, while Asian peers let their currencies drop.
That prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to withhold
the latest tranche of a $2.6 billion loan, and warn the exchange
rate policy was unsustainable.
It praised the devaluation as a "step in the right
direction."
"We are giving back the market some of the reserves we have
accumulated and I think that is the way you have to make use of
your reserves. If you are not using the reserves, what is the
use of keeping reserves?" Cabraal said.
The central bank has said it was holding the rupee steady on
the expectation of foreign capital inflows. Cabraal has directed
local banks to raise $800 million from cheaper foreign sources,
and said three banks already have secured $275 million.
Despite the upward pressure on inflation and interest rates,
Cabraal said the monetary policy rates are still appropriate,
but the devaluation has increased the country's debt by 74
billion rupees ($650 million).
On Wednesday, a day after the devaluation implemented,
benchmark 91-day T-bill yields jumped 44 basis points, while
yields in 182- and 364-day T-bills rose 64 and 91 basis points
respectively from the previous auction.
