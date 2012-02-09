COLOMBO Feb 9 Sri Lanka's central bank on Thursday stopped intervention in the rupee exchange market and the currency hit 115.00/20 to the dollar from 114.30 early in the day, currency dealers said.

The central bank intervened early in the day at 114.60, but was not seen in the market later in the session, dealers said.

Banks have been waiting for entral bank direction on the exchange rate.

The central bank's decision comes after defending the currency with more than $1.2 billion since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. The move has put Colombo at loggerheads with the International Monetary Fund, which has long urged the country to adopt a flexible exchange rate. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)