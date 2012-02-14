(Repeats to attach story to alert)
COLOMBO Feb 14 Sri Lanka central bank
said on Tuesday the rupee volatility was because of hedging by
importers and it expects the currency to recover.
Sri Lanka's rupee fell 2.16 percent on Tuesday to an
all-time low after the central bank stopped intervention in the
market.
The currency has weakened 5.22 percent in the last three
sessions after the central bank changed its intervention method
to a quantity, instead of defending a particular level of the
currency against U.S. dollar, after spending more than $2.7
billion to defend the currency since July.
"This will not last long. We expect the volatility to calm
down soon as we will provide foreign exchange for oil bills," K.
D Ranasinghe one of Assistant Governor at the Central bank told
Reuters from Korea.
Ranasinghe said that the payments for oil are the largest
bills and once the central bank intervening to pay the oil bills
the rupee to stabilize with central bank pumping dollars in to
the market.
"The current volatility is basically because of importers
booking forwards and we believe this it a long overdue
correction."
At least two currency dealers said that the rupee highest
traded at 120.10 a dollar from Monday's close of 117.50, its
highest close of 120.10 on April 27, 2009.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Kuala Lumpur and Ranga Sirilal in
Colombo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)