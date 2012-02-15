COLOMBO Feb 15 Sri Lanka's rupee currency
, which had an all-time closing low on Tuesday, initially
weakened further on Wednesday but then strengthened as state
banks sold dollars.
The rupee was trading at 119.80/120.00 to the dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 120.20, after a day of heavy
forward bookings of dollars by importers.
The currency has been volatile since the central bank on
Feb. 9 stopped intervening in the foreign-exchange market to
defend a specific level.
Three dealers said that on Thursday, the rupee was traded as
weekly as 120.90 rupees in early trade, then strengthened to
119.80 on sales of dollars by state banks.
The central bank were not immediately available for comment
on Wednesday on whether it had directed state banks to sell
dollars, or the sales stemmed from other factors.
On Tuesday, the central bank said that the rupee volatility
was because of hedging by importers and it said it expects the
currency to recover.
Currency dealers expect further depreciation with high
volatility after the central bank changed its intervention
method to a quantity, instead of defending a particular level of
the currency against the U.S. dollar. It had spent more than
$2.7 billion to defend the currency since July.
The rupee weakened 2.25 percent on Tuesday, extending the
fall to 5.4 percent for the first three sessions following the
central bank's policy change.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)