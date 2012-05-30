COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lanka's rupee will
stabilise at the current level of around 132 against the U.S.
dollar without intervention unless there are large oil bills,
the central bank's chief economist said on Wednesday.
The rupee was trading 132.20/132.40 per dollar at 0618 GMT
on Wednesday.
"We think that it will stabilise at these levels unless
there is a large import bill on oil," Swarna Gunaratna, the
central bank's chief economist told Reuters in an interview.
"Even without intervening, the exchange rate has stabilised
around 130-131 level. We don't think that it will go for 140 or
150 level. It will remain at these levels even without
intervening. We want to look what is the trend if we are not
intervening," she said.
The central bank and Sri Lanka's treasury had earlier
expected the currency to stabilise below 125 a dollar, after it
fell to a record 133.50 on April 25.
It has depreciated 13.9 percent since Feb. 9, when the
central bank refrained from intervening in the market.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)