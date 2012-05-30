* Cbank sees fx stability around 132, down from earlier 125
* Rupee down 14 since cbank stopped interventions in Feb
* Cbank would intervene if oil bills put big pressure on
rupee
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, May 30 Sri Lanka central bank expects
the rupee to stabilise at current levels of around 132 to the
dollar without intervention, a senior official said on
Wednesday, abandoning its earlier stance where it had expected
the currency to settle at a higher level.
The rupee was trading 132.20/132.40 per dollar at 0618 GMT
on Wednesday. Both the central bank and the treasury had said
only recently that they expected the currency to stabilise below
125 a dollar.
"We think that it will stabilise at these levels unless
there is a large oil import bill," Swarna Gunaratna, the central
bank's chief economist told Reuters in an interview.
"Even without intervening, the exchange rate has stabilised
around 130-131. We don't think that it will go to the 140 or 150
level. It will remain at these levels even without intervening.
We want to look what is the trend if we are not intervening,"
she said.
The bank spent $2.6 billion or a third of its reserves in
five months starting in August last year, doggedly defending the
currency, attracting the International Monetary Fund's
disapproval and delaying one tranche of a $2.6 billion IMF loan.
The central bank on Feb. 9 switched to a flexible exchange
rate policy, vowing to not intervene except to meet unusually
large oil bills. The rupee has plunged some 14 percent since
then.
An IMF review mission will visit Sri Lanka next week to
asses the $59 billion economy's latest economic performance and,
if satisfied, it may release the last tranche of the $2.6
billion loan in July, Gunaratna added.
She reiterated that the central bank will allow the market
to determine the rupee level and will only intervene if there is
heavy rupee volatility due to large oil bills.
"When there is a heavy pressure to the market due to large
oil bill payments, we will support for them, though not for the
total bill," Gunaratna said, adding the central bank has already
asked the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to find dollars
from the market to finance its import bills.
Sri Lanka's Treasury Secretary on April 30 threatened a
return to intervention in the currency market and other measures
if the fast falling rupee dropped beyond "tolerable"
levels. But the central bank has still refrained from
intervention.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)