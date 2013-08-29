COLOMBO Aug 29 The Sri Lankan rupee firmed on Thursday, after hitting a record low as a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars to stabilise a panicked market, dealers said.

The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in the market in the absence of spot trade, was traded at 133.30/60 per dollar, from Wednesday's close of 133.70/134.00.

It hit a record low of 135.00/15 per dollar on Wednesday.

Spot rupee was quoted at 133.40 in early trade, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"We have seen state banks selling dollars at 133.50," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The currency hit an all-time low on Wednesday amid panic buying by importers, dealers said, but the central bank governor said the moves were exaggerated by thin volumes and insisted the currency would stabilise soon.

The rupee has been falling since early July as foreign investors have pulled out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds as U.S. Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin to taper its massive bond buying programme.

The rupee has fallen nearly 5.3 percent since June 7 and nearly 4.4 percent so far this year, after depreciating by around 10 percent in 2012.

Sri Lanka's main stock index traded 0.63 percent or 36.11 points firmer at 5,789.31 at 0617 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric Meijer)