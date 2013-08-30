COLOMBO Aug 30 The Sri Lankan rupee
pulled further away from record lows on Friday as exporters and
banks sold dollar, but dealers said the currency is likely to
remain under downward pressure in the absence of strong dollar
inflows.
The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in
the market in the absence of spot trade, was traded at 133.00/10
per dollar at 0609 GMT, up from Thursday's close of
133.40/133.60.
It hit a record low of 135.20 per dollar on Wednesday, amid
panic buying by importers, before the central bank governor said
the currency movement was an aberration.
Spot rupee was quoted at 132.90/133.10 in early trade,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Some banks and exporters are seen selling dollars after the
rupee did not depreciate as they expected," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity.
"But the rupee is still under pressure and it should
depreciate further unless we see some strong dollar inflows."
Some dealers said the currency will get some respite if
planned bond inflows from the state-owned National Savings Bank
(NSB) come to the market in near future.
The NSB, which is on a roadshow in London on Friday after
the meetings with U.S.-based investors early in the week, has
planned to raise a minimum $500 million through the sale of a
likely five-year bond with a target yield around 7 percent.
Before the market opened, the central bank said it had
imposed a 100 percent margin deposit requirement against letter
of credits for motor vehicle imports, a move analysts said was
aimed at easing downward pressure on the rupee.
The rupee has been falling since early July as foreign
investors have pulled out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds on
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin to taper its
massive bond buying programme.
The rupee has fallen nearly 5 percent since June 7 and
nearly 4 percent so far this year, after depreciating by around
10 percent in 2012.
Sri Lanka's main stock index traded 0.19 percent or
10.97 points weaker at 5,814.09 at 0627 GMT.
