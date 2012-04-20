* Rupee unmoved; market wary of c.bank comments
* Cenbank expects $574 mln inflow within a month
* State bank intervenes in FX market on Friday-dealers
(Adds details)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lanka's central bank said
on Friday that despite heavy depreciation pressure on the rupee
, there was no need to intervene in the market as the
country would see $574 million of inflows within a month.
On Friday, the currency was trading near its record low of
131.60 per dollar, hit on March 19 due to importer demand and
the market has been expecting further depreciation when the
central bank stops its dollar supply to meet oil bills from the
next month.
"We don't need to intervene as there will be enough inflows.
The country will see $574 million inflow within a month,"
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters from
Washington where he is attending IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.
The central bank was compelled to allow flexibility in the
rupee exchange rate after blowing more than $2.6 billion of its
reserves to stave off depreciation, resulting in a $1 billion
deficit it Sri Lanka's balance-of-payments last year.
The International Monetary Fund withheld a loan tranche of a
$2.6 billion loan since September after the central bank failed
to allow flexibility despite repeated requests from the global
lender. It disbursed the tranche after the central bank's policy
change in the exchange rate.
"We have stopped intervening and we have said we will stop
intervening in the oil (import) bills as well from the next
month. It does not necessarily mean that we won't intervene
(ever again). But since there are inflows, I don't think we need
to intervene," Cabraal said.
He said a $74 million inflow will be realised for a tourism
investment project from India's ITC Ltd conglomerate.
Sri Lanka's state-owned Bank of Ceylon plans to sell a $500
million bond and the tenure is likely to be five years with the
inflows from the proceeds expected in May, a source close to the
deal told Reuters on Friday.
Three currency dealers on Friday said a state bank
intervened to prevent the rupee from falling beyond 130.60,
though trade was thin.
The rupee hardly moved despite Cabraal's comments.
"The market does not believe stories now and we need to see
real inflows," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.
"If the inflows come, then of course, the rupee will turn
around."
The currency has depreciated 12.2 percent since the central
bank stopped defending it on Feb. 9 after repeatedly saying
there will not be any depreciation in 2012 after a 3 percent
devaluation on Nov. 21.,
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)