By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Feb 14 Russia on Friday rejected calls
by Western nations for an international probe into alleged war
crimes in the final phase of the 26-year Sri Lankan civil war
that the government won in 2009.
Visiting Colombo amid concern about the country's human
rights record in the United States and Britain, a senior Russian
diplomat said attempts to impose an international inquiry into
wartime atrocities would be counter-productive.
The United States and Britain have said they might ask the
United Nations Human Rights Council in March to call for an
inquiry. The U.N. has twice urged Sri Lanka to punish military
personnel responsible for atrocities in the civil war.
A U.N. panel has said around 40,000 mainly Tamil civilians
died in the final few months of the war. Both sides committed
atrocities but army shelling killed most victims, it concluded.
"Nothing good will come out from an international
investigation," Anatoly Viktorov, the foreign ministry's
director for humanitarian corporation and human rights, told
reporters in Colombo at the end of a two-day visit.
"In many occasions, it is extremely difficult to establish
who is responsible for what in internal armed conflicts," he
said, adding that Moscow thought seeking such U.N. resolutions
would amount to interference in Sri Lanka's internal affairs.
CHINA ALSO OPPOSED
Earlier this week, China said it would also oppose what it
called interference in Sri Lanka's internal affairs under the
pretext of concern for human rights.
Russia, which is a member of the Human Rights Council until
2016, has backed Sri Lanka against the past two U.S.-backed
resolutions to punish military personnel for the atrocities.
Sri Lanka this month rejected U.S. criticism of its human
rights record as "grossly disproportionate" after a senior U.S.
official said Washington would table a U.N. resolution against
the country in March.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he would push
for an international inquiry into war crimes allegations if Sri
Lanka does not conduct its own probe by March. Canada has also
been pushing for an international probe.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which crushed the
long rebellion by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in
2009, has rejected calls for an international inquiry and said
repeated requests from overseas were to please the large Tamil
diaspora in the West.
A top Sri Lankan official said in Washington last month that
an international inquiry into war crimes would bring "chaos" and
insisted that the government's national reconciliation process
must be given several more years to work.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Tom Heneghan)