COLOMBO Jan 10 Sri Lanka recalled its envoy to
Saudi Arabia after the execution of a Sri Lankan housemaid over
the death of an infant in her care in 2005, the government said
on Thursday.
Rizana Nafeek was beheaded in the town of Dawadmy, near the
capital Riyadh, on Wednesday morning after being sentenced to
death in 2007. She was accused by her Saudi employer of killing
his infant daughter while she was bottle-feeding.
"(This is) to show our displeasure for not hearing the
government's appeal to save Rizana Nafeek," Karunatilake
Amunugama, secretary of the External Affairs Ministry, told
Reuters. "He (the envoy) has been recalled with immediate
effect."
The Sri Lankan government appealed against the death penalty
but the Saudi Supreme Court upheld the sentence in 2010.
The infant's mother rejected a request to forgive the maid,
which is the most important criteria in considering the release
of a murderer in Saudi Arabia, said a top Sri Lankan government
official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Saudi Interior Ministry has said the infant was
strangled after a dispute between the maid and the baby's
mother.
Hundreds of Sri Lankan women in the island nation's capital
Colombo protested against Nafeek's execution on Thursday and
said the government should have done more to seek her release.
More protests were planned for Friday.
The maid's mother asked the government to help her to bring
her body back to Sri Lanka, local media reported. But government
officials said she had been buried in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi households are highly dependent on housemaids from
African and South Asian countries. There have been cases
reported of domestic abuse in which families mistreat their
maids, who have then attacked the children of their employers.
Human Rights Watch on Wednesday condemning the execution and
said Nafeek was a victim of flaws in Saudi Arabia's judicial
system.
Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, is an absolute monarchy that
follows the strict Wahhabi school of Islam. Judges base
decisions on their own interpretation of sharia, or Islamic law,
rather than on a written legal code or on precedent.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
by Jason Webb)