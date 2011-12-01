COLOMBO Dec 1 Chairperson of Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said she had tendered resignation "to uphold her principles."

"I have decided to resign, upholding my principles," Indrani Sugathadasa told Reuters without elaborating further.

Sugathadasa's resignation follows the transfer of her deputy to the finance ministry after brokers and politically connected investors complained to President Mahinda Rajapaksa that increased regulations and credit restrictions had hurt stock prices on the Colombo Stock Exchange.