COLOMBO, April 19 Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has suspended a 10 percent limit on share price movements with immediate effect, a move that helped boost the island nation's bourse index by more than 2 percent.

The limit was imposed by the regulator in late 2010 to curb price manipulations in penny stocks and pump and dump schemes and to maintain stability in the stock market.

However, the regulator warned it could re-impose the band if required. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)