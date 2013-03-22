COLOMBO, March 22 The director general of Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that he had tendered his resignation to take effect from May 27.

"I have handed over the resignation letter. I will resign with effect from May 27 and the resignation is based on my principles and the present set up," Hareendra Dissa Bandara, who has been in the job since April last year, told Reuters.

Dissa Bandara, a finance professor, declined to comment further. He is the third top official at the SEC to resign since December 2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)