COLOMBO Dec 1 Chairperson of Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commssion (SEC) has tendered resignation on Thursday, a senior official at the island nation's capital market regulator told Reuters.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Indrani Sugathadasa has handed in her resignation letter and was leaving to "uphold her principles."

Sugathadasa's resignation follows the transfer of her deputy to the finance ministry after brokers and politically connected investors complained to President Mahinda Rajapaksa that increased regulations and credit restrictions had hurt stock prices on the Colombo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)