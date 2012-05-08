COLOMBO May 8 Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants listed companies to have a free float of at least 10 percent to increase market liquidity and could make a decision on the matter this month, the head of the regulator said on Tuesday.

"We are looking to increase liquidity seriously for a minimum of 10 percent float," SEC Chairman Thilak Karunaratne told Reuters in an interview. "Final decision will be taken as soon as possible, hopefully before June."

While the public float -- shares held by investors independent of a company and its management -- of the broader stock market is about 30 percent, exchange data shows some of the biggest listed firms, which foreign investors are most interested in, have free floats of only around 5 percent.

Karunaratne said there was a risk a minimum float requirement could be counter-productive as some big firms may decide to delist, and he would consult with the market before finalising the regulation.

"We don't want anybody to get delisted. Perhaps we will talk to big companies and multi-nationals and ask their view on the minimum float," he said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Ediitng by John Mair)