By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lanka's Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) wants listed companies to have a free
float of at least 10 percent to increase market liquidity and
could make a decision on the matter this month, the head of the
regulator said on Tuesday.
Foreign investors have long been reluctant to invest in the
island nation's 1.97 trillion Sri Lanka rupee ($15.42
billion)stock market, complaining of a lack of free
floating shares along with market manipulations and insider
trading.
The 10 percent minimum public float rule, which requires the
shares to be held by investors independent of a company and its
management, applies to companies when they get listed.
However, once listed, a company's management and its related
interests can buy shares from the market, resulting in some big
firms having only about 5 percent of their shares public, though
the market has an overall 30 percent free float.
"We are looking to increase liquidity seriously for a
minimum of 10 percent float," SEC Chairman Thilak Karunaratne
told Reuters in an interview. "A final decision will be taken as
soon as possible, hopefully before June."
Karunaratne said there was a risk a minimum float
requirement could be counter-productive as some big firms may
decide to delist, and he would consult with the market before
finalising the regulation.
"We don't want anybody to get delisted. Perhaps we will talk
to big companies and multi-nationals and ask their view on the
minimum float," he said.
In 2009 and 2010, after Sri Lanka's long civil war ended,
the Colombo bourse was a star performer. It rose 125 percent in
2009 and another 96 percent in 2010.
But last year, when there were both economic and market
problems, Colombo's benchmark All Share Price Index fell 8.5
percent. And so far in 2012 -- a year when Asian markets have
rallied -- it has slumped 12.8 percent in spite of eased
restrictions on broker credit and margin trading.
Foreign investors have been net sellers for the past three
years with the island nation saw a net outflow of 19 billion
rupees last year, 26.3 billion in 2010 and 789 million rupees in
2009. But they have been net buyers for 21.5 billion rupee worth
of shares so far this year.
NOT BITING ENOUGH
Past attempts by officials to tighten the regulation of
stock trading in Sri Lanka met stiff resistance from some
traders and brokers.
Karunaratne's predecessor, Indrani Sugathadasa, quit in
December saying she did so "to uphold her principles", after
starting probes on several cases of share-price manipulation.
"We do have the teeth to bite, but we were not biting
enough. Even though the regulations were there, we were not
strictly enforcing the regulations to control or regulate the
market," Karunaratne said.
"Even investigations were slowed down to some extent. So
people were of the impression that the SEC is a toothless tiger.
Still we are trying to change that perception among the retail
investors."
Karunaratne, however, said a lot of investigations are still
going on and the SEC is strengthening the investigation side.
"What I would like to see is a well-regulated market. It
should be an impetus and incentive for not only local investors
but even for the foreigners to come and invest." ($1 = 127.7500
Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Ron Askew)