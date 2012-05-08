* Big firms needs to be consulted to avoid delisting-SEC head

* SEC strengthens its investigation arm

* SEC still continues market manipulation probes (Adds detail, more quotes)

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants listed companies to have a free float of at least 10 percent to increase market liquidity and could make a decision on the matter this month, the head of the regulator said on Tuesday.

Foreign investors have long been reluctant to invest in the island nation's 1.97 trillion Sri Lanka rupee ($15.42 billion)stock market, complaining of a lack of free floating shares along with market manipulations and insider trading.

The 10 percent minimum public float rule, which requires the shares to be held by investors independent of a company and its management, applies to companies when they get listed.

However, once listed, a company's management and its related interests can buy shares from the market, resulting in some big firms having only about 5 percent of their shares public, though the market has an overall 30 percent free float.

"We are looking to increase liquidity seriously for a minimum of 10 percent float," SEC Chairman Thilak Karunaratne told Reuters in an interview. "A final decision will be taken as soon as possible, hopefully before June."

Karunaratne said there was a risk a minimum float requirement could be counter-productive as some big firms may decide to delist, and he would consult with the market before finalising the regulation.

"We don't want anybody to get delisted. Perhaps we will talk to big companies and multi-nationals and ask their view on the minimum float," he said.

In 2009 and 2010, after Sri Lanka's long civil war ended, the Colombo bourse was a star performer. It rose 125 percent in 2009 and another 96 percent in 2010.

But last year, when there were both economic and market problems, Colombo's benchmark All Share Price Index fell 8.5 percent. And so far in 2012 -- a year when Asian markets have rallied -- it has slumped 12.8 percent in spite of eased restrictions on broker credit and margin trading.

Foreign investors have been net sellers for the past three years with the island nation saw a net outflow of 19 billion rupees last year, 26.3 billion in 2010 and 789 million rupees in 2009. But they have been net buyers for 21.5 billion rupee worth of shares so far this year.

NOT BITING ENOUGH

Past attempts by officials to tighten the regulation of stock trading in Sri Lanka met stiff resistance from some traders and brokers.

Karunaratne's predecessor, Indrani Sugathadasa, quit in December saying she did so "to uphold her principles", after starting probes on several cases of share-price manipulation.

"We do have the teeth to bite, but we were not biting enough. Even though the regulations were there, we were not strictly enforcing the regulations to control or regulate the market," Karunaratne said.

"Even investigations were slowed down to some extent. So people were of the impression that the SEC is a toothless tiger. Still we are trying to change that perception among the retail investors."

Karunaratne, however, said a lot of investigations are still going on and the SEC is strengthening the investigation side.

"What I would like to see is a well-regulated market. It should be an impetus and incentive for not only local investors but even for the foreigners to come and invest." ($1 = 127.7500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Ron Askew)