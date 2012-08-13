COLOMBO Aug 13 The head of Sri Lanka's
Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said he was coming
under immense pressure to resign on false accusations by some
investors under investigation for "pump-and-dump" deals.
"I am under immense pressure to resign for the reason those
concerned know best," Tilak Karunaratne, the head of SEC told
Reuters.
Karunaratne did not elaborate who was pressuring him to step
down, but said it might be the result of false information about
his activities as the head of the SEC.
"This might be mainly due to false information fed by a
mafia of high net worth investors and their crony stockbrokers
who have been involved in pump-and-dump deals."
Karunaratne has called for investigations into market
manipulation and malpractice, including so-called pump-and-dump
deals in which naive investors are lured into apparently
cut-priced equities.
His comments come barely two weeks after the Treasury
Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said Sri Lanka was ready to make
significant policy changes in an effort to revive its faltering
stock market which has fallen 20.2 percent since the start of
the year.
Karunaratne was appointed to the post after his predecessor
Indrani Sugathadasa resigned in December "to uphold her
principles," amid broker complaints that tougher regulations
were hurting stock market prices.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)