By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Aug 14 The head of Sri Lanka's
Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday he will
resign this week, saying investors who were being investigated
for market manipulation had made false allegations against him.
Tilak Karunaratne has been pushing for investigations into
stock market malpractices, including so-called pump-and-dump
deals in which investors are lured into apparently cut-price
equities.
On Monday, he said he had come under intense pressure to
resign. He did not say who was pressuring him to step down but
said it might be the result of false information about his
activities as the head of the SEC.
"I'll be doing it within the course of this week definitely.
Definitely before Friday," he told Reuters.
"It's better to call it a day rather than fight with these
people," he said referring to investors who had made accusations
against him.
He took office in December after his predecessor, Indrani
Sugathadasa, resigned amid broker complaints that tougher
regulations were hurting stock market prices.
Sri Lanka's stock market has fallen 19.2 percent since the
start of the year, prompting assurances by the authorities that
they were ready to make policy changes in an effort to revive
the faltering market.
Last month President Mahinda Rajapaksa who is also the
finance minister, met Karunaratne, high net worth investors
along with top Colombo Stock Exchange officials to discuss the
declining trend in the market.
On Tuesday, the broader All-Share Price Index jumped
1.27 percent in moderate volume amid speculation over
Karunaratne's resignation, but stockbrokers said the gain was
mainly due to speculative trading on some select shares, which
have been under SEC investigations.
"It's a sad situation. Within not even a year, two
chairpersons had to resign. I think the people concerned don't
understand the gravity of this problem," a research analyst told
on condition of anonymity.
"The market would actually drag further. There might be just
false run on speculative stocks. Now foreign money will stop and
local funds will just park their money in treasury bills and
wait, what else to do. So the market would go to the doldrums."
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)