By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 15 Sri Lanka's main opposition
party and a major business chamber raised concerns on Wednesday
over the impending resignation of the head of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, who has been pushing for probes into
alleged stock market manipulation.
Tilak Karunaratne said on Tuesday he would quit before
Friday, after telling Reuters in an interview earlier in the
week that he was under immense pressure to step down.
Karunarante said investors who were being investigated had
made false allegations against him, but did not specify who was
pressuring him to quit.
His decision comes barely eight months after his predecessor
resigned amid broker complaints that tougher regulations were
hurting stock prices.
During Karunaratne's term in office, he strengthened the
investigation arm of the SEC, continued probes launched by the
former SEC chief and launched a number of new investigations.
He called for investigations into a number of market
malpractices, including so-called pump-and-dump deals in which
investors are lured into apparently cut-price equities. Some of
the probes have resulted in fines.
"The resignation of two SEC chairpersons within a period of
less than one year will be viewed with concern by investors,
corporates and other stakeholders," the Ceylon Chamber of
Commerce, Sri Lanka's largest business body, said in a
statement.
"An effective and stable regulatory framework is critical to
ensure a robust and sustainable capital market, which delivers
long term value to all stakeholders."
The main opposition United National Party (UNP) said the
immense pressure on the chairman to step down showed the
government's failure in the financial market.
"Investors are losing confidence," Harsha de Silva, UNP's
spokesman on economic affairs told reporters, adding that SEC's
investigation power over market manipulations has been
compromised by forcing its chief to step down.
"Who is trying to take that power away from the SEC? The
chairman of the SEC himself says there is a mafia. That (mafia)
has ultimately captured the regulator forcibly. They will
implement SEC's powers as and when they want."
Sri Lanka's stock market has fallen nearly 19 percent since
the start of the year, prompting assurances by the authorities
that they were ready to make policy changes in an effort to
revive the faltering market.
Last month, President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the
finance minister, met Karunaratne, high net worth investors and
top Colombo Stock Exchange officials to discuss the persistent
weakness in the market.
On Wednesday, the broader All-Share Price Index
extended gains for a second day, rising 0.85 percent on buying
of blue chips some select shares which have been under SEC
investigations.
