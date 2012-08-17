(Adds analyst quotes, official quote)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Aug 17 The head of Sri Lanka's
Securities and Exchange Commission resigned on Friday, saying he
had come under pressure from stock market players under
investigation for stock manipulation making false allegations
against him.
Tilak Karunaratne's resignation was the second in less than
nine months after his predecessor left amid complaints from
brokers that tougher regulations were hurting stock prices.
"Just about half an hour ago, I have sent it," Karunaratne
told Reuters, referring to his resignation letter.
The SEC chief had been pushing investigations into stock
market malpractice, including so-called pump-and-dump deals in
which investors are lured into apparently cut-price equities.
"I don't even call them investors. They are crooks. The
pressure from those crooks goes elsewhere and then in turn that
party is exerting pressure on me," Karunaratne said. He did not
elaborate.
Sri Lanka's stock market has fallen more than 20 percent
since the start of the year.
The Finance Ministry said Karunaratne's resignation had yet
to be accepted.
Last month, President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the
finance minister, met Karunaratne, high net worth investors and
top Colombo Stock Exchange officials to discuss the persistent
weakness in the market.
Analysts said the resignation of the SEC head could make
matters worse.
"The signals are not good and this will affect the market's
integrity," said an analyst on condition of anonymity. "This
means the group of investors behind forcing Karunaratne out will
not want any future SEC head to investigate anything."
Some stockbrokers said his resignation would come as a
relief.
"Investors and stockbrokers were intimidated under this SEC
chairman," said a CEO of a local brokerage, asking not be
identified. "...Nobody wants to be in the market if he or she is
embarrassed with such intimidation."
Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
Macfie)