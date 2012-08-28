COLOMBO Aug 28 The government appointed the
head of Sri Lanka's state-run tourism board, Nalaka Godahewa, to
chair the country's markets regulator, the Treasury Secretary
said on Tuesday.
P.B. Jayasundera said Godahewa would join the Securities and
Exchange Commission with immediate effect.
The SEC post has been vacant since Aug. 17 when Tilak
Karunaratne resigned, claiming he had come under pressure from
market players being investigated for alleged stock market
manipulation.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Stonestreet)