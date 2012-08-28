COLOMBO Aug 28 The government appointed the head of Sri Lanka's state-run tourism board, Nalaka Godahewa, to chair the country's markets regulator, the Treasury Secretary said on Tuesday.

P.B. Jayasundera said Godahewa would join the Securities and Exchange Commission with immediate effect.

The SEC post has been vacant since Aug. 17 when Tilak Karunaratne resigned, claiming he had come under pressure from market players being investigated for alleged stock market manipulation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Stonestreet)