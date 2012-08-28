* Sri Lanka SEC gets third chief in nine months
* New head seen as a market-friendly regulator
* IMF has raised concerns over former SEC chief's
resignation
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 28 Sri Lanka's government named the
head of its tourism board to chair the country's markets
regulator, in an appointment likely to please market players but
get a more cautious reception from the International Monetary
Fund.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said Nalaka Godahewa
would join the Securities and Exchange Commission with immediate
effect.
The SEC post has been vacant since Aug. 17 when Tilak
Karunaratne resigned, claiming he had come under pressure from
market participants being investigated for alleged stock market
manipulation.
The IMF last week raised concerns over the resignation of
Karunaratne, saying that, under his leadership, the SEC had been
taking the right steps to ensure its regulations were obeyed.
Godahewa, meanwhile, has been viewed as a market-friendly
candidate, and hopes he would succeed to the top regulatory post
had boosted the stock market 4.1 percent since Karunaratne's
resignation.
Godahewa has worked extensively in the private sector,
including as the head of an insurance firm and of the overseas
operations of the island's top garment exporter, MAS Holdings.
Godahewa, who will be the third SEC head since December,
said he was unaware of the appointment.
Sri Lanka's SEC has been heavily criticised by some market
players, who have claimed the stock exchange is over-regulated
and blamed this for a 20 percent drop in the index this year.
Karunaratne's predecessor also left amid complaints from
brokers that tougher regulations were hurting stock prices.
Analysts and brokers are divided over Karunaratne's
resignation with some noting regulations will be difficult to
enforce even under a new SEC chief as investors were powerful
enough to lobby against any probes.
Karunaratne had been pushing investigations into stock
market malpractice, including so-called pump-and-dump deals in
which investors are lured into apparently cut-price equities.
