* Former SEC chief had taken right regulatory steps - IMF
* Sad to see SEC lose another strong chairperson - IMF
* Karunaratne pressured to quit after complaints to
President
* New SEC head yet to be appointed
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 20 The International Monetary Fund
on Monday raised concerns over the resignation of the head of
the Securities and Exchange Commission, observing that the
regulator had been taking the right steps to ensure market
participants obeyed the rules.
SEC head Tilak Karunaratne resigned on Friday, saying he had
come under pressure from stock market players under
investigation for stock manipulation making false allegations
against him.
His resignation was the second in less than nine months
after his predecessor left amid complaints from brokers that
tougher regulations were hurting stock prices.
"It is sad to see the SEC lose yet another strong
chairperson, and in such a short period too," Koshy Mathai, Sri
Lanka's IMF resident representative, told Reuters in response to
an e-mail query on the resignation of Karunaratne.
The SEC chief had been pushing investigations into stock
market malpractice, including so-called pump-and-dump deals in
which investors are lured into apparently cut-price equities.
"From all credible accounts, Karunaratne and his team were
taking exactly the right steps to ensure that stock market
participants obey the rules."
The global lender completed the disbursement of a $2.6
billion loan last month and said it was under preliminary
discussions with Sri Lankan authorities for an extended fund
facility.
Brokers said some market players had complained about
Karunaratne to President Mahinda Rajapaksa that the former
regulatory chief had over regulated the market and intimidated
some key investors by sending strong summon letters for
investigations.
"In any country, it is only with a firm set of regulations
and an active regulator to enforce them that foreign and
domestic investors will have confidence that the stock market is
indeed a level playing field for all and not just designed for
the benefit of a select few," Mathai said.
"This is an important issue for Sri Lanka, as development of
the capital markets is a key priority in ensuring the country's
continued rapid growth."
Sri Lanka's stock market has fallen more than 20 percent
since the start of the year.
The Finance Ministry has yet to appoint a regulatory head,
but SEC sources said it would be meaningless to expect a new SEC
chief to promote the market under the influence of a group of
manipulating individuals instead of regulating it.
Analysts and stock brokers are highly divided over
Karunaratne's resignation with some noting regulation will be
difficult to enforce even under a new SEC chief as investors are
powerful enough to lobby against any probes.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)