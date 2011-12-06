COLOMBO Dec 6 Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday it would increase the foreign investment limit in government securities to 12.5 percent from 10 percent to reduce pressure on market interest rates.

The central bank said foreign investors had expressed continued interest in the instruments due to growing uncertainties in advanced economies.

"The Monetary Board.. has decided to raise the current threshold for foreign investments in Treasury bills and Treasury bonds from 10 percent of the outstanding Treasury bill and Treasury bond stock to 12.5 percent in order to support the growth momentum," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank's move comes two weeks after it had to devalue the rupee currency by 3 percent on the order of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister of the island nation.

The move will also help 'easing the domestic savings-investment gap and thereby mitigating any pressure on interest rates, the bank said.

